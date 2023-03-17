FC Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. 2,728,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,729,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

