Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 16,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 20.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein purchased 36,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,906.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mendlein bought 36,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 in the last three months. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 695.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,503,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,417 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

