Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $321.76

Shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 321.76 ($3.92) and traded as high as GBX 327 ($3.99). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 317.50 ($3.87), with a volume of 10,600 shares changing hands.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £196.85 million, a PE ratio of -690.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 321.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 257.67.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company develops a pipeline of immune modulation based proprietary drug candidates for unmet need, including immuno-oncology, and organ protection and regenerative medicine. Its lead product candidates are Traumakine, an intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

