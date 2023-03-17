F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of F.N.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,889. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.