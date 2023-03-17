Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.40. 226,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average of $163.69. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

