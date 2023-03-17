ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.33.

EXLS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.35. The company had a trading volume of 184,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.44.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ExlService news, Director Andreas Fibig acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.85 per share, with a total value of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,090 shares of company stock worth $1,380,964. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in ExlService by 66.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

