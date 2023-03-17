ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $56,051.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,508.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $56,051.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $917,508.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,964. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

ExlService Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after buying an additional 674,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $152.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day moving average is $170.44. ExlService has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.