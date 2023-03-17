Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.
Exail Technologies Stock Down 7.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.
About Exail Technologies
Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exail Technologies (GGRGF)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Exail Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exail Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.