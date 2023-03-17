Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Exail Technologies Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

