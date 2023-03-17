Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider David Moatazedi Sells 64,211 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider David Moatazedi sold 64,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $543,867.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 615,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,784.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evolus stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 928,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 728,528 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Evolus by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,073,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 834,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 634,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

