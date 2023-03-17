Evmos Price Up 6.8% This Week (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001306 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $97.84 million and approximately $986,865.95 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

