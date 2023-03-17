EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of EVTC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.73. 100,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,772. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.98. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in EVERTEC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in EVERTEC by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

