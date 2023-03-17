Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 383,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

See Also

