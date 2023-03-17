Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Update

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $3,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 50,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,638.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 540,759 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.43. 714,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.23. Euronav has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.36. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Jonestrading upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Euronav from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.