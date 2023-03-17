Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $671.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $44,187,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $23,880,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.