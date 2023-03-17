Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 248,024 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 274.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of WTRG opened at $43.08 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.