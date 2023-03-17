Erik D. Ragatz Acquires 689 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $18,396.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,259.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37.
GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
