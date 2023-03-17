Erik D. Ragatz Acquires 689 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $18,396.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,259.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

About Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.