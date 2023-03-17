ERC20 Hits One Day Trading Volume of $621.51 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and approximately $621.51 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00027454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00031809 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021171 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003871 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00208822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,853.77 or 1.00192280 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01042038 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $9,963.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

