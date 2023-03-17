Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

