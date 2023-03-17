Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 17th (AAMC, AAU, ABIO, ACU, ADXS, AE, AEMD, AEP, AHPI, AKBA)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 17th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $28.30 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN). They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO). They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Clarus Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF). Clarus Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF). Peel Hunt issued a reduce rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). SVB Securities issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

