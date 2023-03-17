Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 17th (AAMC, AAU, ABIO, ACU, ADXS, AE, AEMD, AEP, AHPI, AKBA)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 17th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $28.30 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN). They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO). They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Clarus Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF). Clarus Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF). Peel Hunt issued a reduce rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Securities started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). SVB Securities issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

