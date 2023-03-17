Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Up 4.6%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. 981,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,141,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,505,000. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,480,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,877 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.