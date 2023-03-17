Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after acquiring an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 1,392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Trading Up 0.7 %
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.
About Equifax
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
