ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

ePlus Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PLUS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.34. 83,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,219. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. ePlus has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $759,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 1,212.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ePlus by 862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

