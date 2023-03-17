EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,772 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after buying an additional 584,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EOG traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.88. 2,009,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,039. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

