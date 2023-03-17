EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after buying an additional 584,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

