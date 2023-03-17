Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Up 7.9% in February

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Envela by 44.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Envela by 1,077.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Envela in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Envela by 82.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period.

Envela Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Envela has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $8.42.

About Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

