Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 600,418 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 6.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $121,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,123. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

