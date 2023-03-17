Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $189.69 and last traded at $190.55. Approximately 992,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,261,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

