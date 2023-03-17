Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $189.69 and last traded at $190.55. Approximately 992,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,261,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.20.
Enphase Energy Trading Down 9.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
See Also
