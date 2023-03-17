Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Buys $382,493.04 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 34,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $382,493.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 629,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,418.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $10.87 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Enovix Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enovix by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 129.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

