Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Buys $382,493.04 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 34,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $382,493.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 629,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,418.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Enovix Stock Performance
Shares of ENVX opened at $10.87 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Featured Stories
