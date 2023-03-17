Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. Ennis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $23.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

Ennis Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

