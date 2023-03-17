Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ennis Stock Performance
Shares of Ennis stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. Ennis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $23.48.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ennis (EBF)
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.