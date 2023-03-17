EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

