Enjin Coin Price Reaches $0.40 (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001540 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $396.42 million and $34.80 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00405014 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.06 or 0.27376310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.