ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €16.50 ($17.74) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($13.44) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

ENI Stock Performance

ETR ENI opened at €12.22 ($13.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.15. ENI has a 1 year low of €10.45 ($11.24) and a 1 year high of €14.94 ($16.06).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

