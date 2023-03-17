Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Enerplus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

