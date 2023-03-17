Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 10.5 %

Energy Focus stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

