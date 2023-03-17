Empire to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.65 billion.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

