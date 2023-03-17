Emocoin (EMO) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,966.71

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Emocoin has traded flat against the dollar. Emocoin has a total market capitalization of $35.70 million and approximately $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emocoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emocoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00405014 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.06 or 0.27376310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Emocoin Profile

Emocoin’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.