Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Embark Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EMBKW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 206,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,981. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.33.
Further Reading
