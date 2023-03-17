ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.70 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $25.70 million and $589.72 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00031660 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00209804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,001.91 or 0.99894526 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12623249 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $87.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.