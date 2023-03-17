Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EA. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.54.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,384 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,957 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after buying an additional 28,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.