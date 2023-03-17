Electroneum Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $41.94 million and approximately $44,321.55 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003867 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000841 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00010217 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,617,423 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.