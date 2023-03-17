Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0025

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $45.30 million and $92,934.46 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003725 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010617 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,645,426 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

