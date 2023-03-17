Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $8.90 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.00. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

