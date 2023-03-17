Efinity Token (EFI) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $49.16 million and approximately $836,875.40 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,840,100 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

