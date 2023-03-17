Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 41,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,369. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

