Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

