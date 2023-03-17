Edward Pickus Sells 2,893 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CAO Edward Pickus sold 2,893 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $20,366.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Pickus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Edward Pickus sold 633 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $4,988.04.

Vivid Seats Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

