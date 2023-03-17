Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EPC opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

