Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EPC opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

