East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Trading Down 5.7%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.77 and last traded at $55.05. Approximately 355,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,318,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

