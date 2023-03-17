Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Up 8.2% in February

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 750,800 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 694,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ECC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 397,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,272. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $424.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth $846,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

