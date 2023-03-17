Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Up 8.2% in February

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 750,800 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 694,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 337,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 272,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 397,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,272. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $424.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.29%.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.